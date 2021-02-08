Woman dies, two injured in Sibi landmine blast

QUETTA: A woman died while two girls sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Lehri area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police, the victims were on their way home when they hit a planted landmine beside the road near Gori area. As a result, three people, including a woman and two girls were injured, the media reports.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman, identified as Kanol, succumbed to her injuries. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and started search to arrest suspects.