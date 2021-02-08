Lahore Wasa to construct two underground water reservoirs

close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
National

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is all set to start construction of two underground water reservoirs in busy commercial localities which may also be used for public parking in off season.

Sources in the agency revealed that approval for funds for eight tanks had already been accorded by the cabinet committee. These tanks will be constructed on Waris Road, Karim Park, Railways Station, Cooper Road, Sheranwala Gate, Kashmir Road and Tajpura. Sources said approval for two tank projects to be constructed at Sheranwala Gate and Kashmir Road was already accorded by DDWP.

