CM wants work on Balakot power project launched in March

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) authorities to make arrangements for the ground-breaking of 300mw Balakot hydropower project by March.

Presiding over the sixth Policy Board meeting of Pedo, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan might himself perform the ground-breaking of the project.

Besides Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himyataullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair, chief executive officer of Pedo and other officials concerned attended the meeting, according to a handout.

The meeting gave a go-ahead to Pedo to award a contract to construction companies for the construction of Balakot hydropower station.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the policy board.

The meeting was informed that the 300mw Balakot hydropower project is a run-of-the-river project located on the River Kunhar. The total estimated cost of the project is 750 million dollars whereas the total cost of PC-1 approved by Ecnec is Rs85,912 million.

The bidding process and hiring of contractors for the construction of the project has been completed and for the purpose, a joint venture of two different construction companies has been formed.

The meeting also approved the joint venture of two construction companies and allowed Pedo to proceed with the process and sign the contract with the joint venture. The project will be executed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.