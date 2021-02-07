15 Helpline receives over 240,000 calls in Jan

LAHORE : The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Saturday released the statistics of the calls received on emergency helpline 15 in January.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 240,418 calls, out of which 151,812 calls were considered hoaxes/irrelevant. As many as 42,825 calls were made with genuine concerns, following which the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action.

Around 30,543 calls were made to seek information, consultancy and 4,562 calls were about traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found Centre also set its mark high last month, thereby, contributing to recovery of eight missing people, 10 car, 188 motorbikes and four auto-rickshaws.

A PSCA spokesperson said the PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation to the law enforcement agencies and all others in need whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the City, the spokesperson said.