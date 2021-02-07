close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Pak juniors among top ten in Asian rankings

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

KARACHI: Seven junior squash players of the country have reached the top ten in different age categories in Asia.

According to the latest rankings issued by Asian Squash Federation, Huzaifa Shahid is ranked third in under-11 category.

Humam Ahmed and Abdullah Nawaz are ranked sixth and ninth in the under-15 category, respectively.

In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman is ranked third and Hamza Khan is ranked fifth. Ashab Irfan and Huzaifa Ibrahim are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the same category.

