Huge package for farmers soon: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the largest agricultural package in the history of Pakistan for farmers will be announced soon.

“Today, sugarcane, rice and citrus growers in Pakistan are getting more profit from the crops, which is bringing prosperity to the rural areas. The present government is committed to the prosperity of the farmers and the development of the agricultural sector,” the prime minister said.

The premier was talking to a delegation of PTI leaders from Sargodha including Osama Ghias Mela, Ansar Iqbal and Major General (R) Saleem Mela. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed party affairs, solutions to the problems facing the people, welfare and development issues.