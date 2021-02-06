Indus Water Cross Jeep Rally arranged

SWABI: The Indus Water Cross Jeep Rally 2021 was organised on Friday at the Indus River at Hund point in Swabi district to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and highlight the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and the Frontier 4x4 Club had jointly organised the event.

Secretary Tourism Department Muhammad Abid Majeed was the chief guest on the occasion. Officials of the Tourism Department, Swabi district administration, Rescue 1122, jeep racers and a large number of spectators were also present.

Over 60 jeep racers, including women drivers, participated in the spectacular race this year.

The enthusiast drivers of 4x4 jeeps from KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir took part in the rally.

The drivers, including Lalain Akhunzada, Gul Sheen, Ayesha Bibi and Salma Khan, crossed the tough and rough track of stones and rocks erected over the waters of mighty Indus River for the jeep racers.

In women’s category, Gul Sheen stood first with 03:03 minutes, Lalain Akhunzada second with 03:31 minutes and Ayesha Bibi clinched the third position with 04:57 minutes. In men’s competitions, Sohail Khan grabbed the first position, Shakil Barqi second and Behroz Khan stood third.

In category B, Yahya Lala stood first, Jehangir Khan second and Khursheed Khan won the third position.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed said that the activity was aimed at highlighting the atrocities and barbarism being inflicted by the Indian forces on the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said the Rescue 1122 also organised boats parade and archery competitions to draw the attention of international community and rights organizations towards the stumbling issue between Pakistan and India.

About tourism activities, the official added that six successful snow festivals were organised in the scenic spots of Malakand and Hazara divisions in the current winter.