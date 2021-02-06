Redhill man remanded on terror charges

LONDON: A man accused of making explosives has appeared at the Old Bailey on a string of terror charges.

Asad Bhatti, 47, was arrested after counter-terrorism police raided a property in Redhill, Surrey, on January 8. He is accused of being in possession of chemicals found in a storage unit that were capable of producing the explosive substance nitroglycerin.

Three remote detonators, including an improvised detonator that contained traces of an explosive substance, were also allegedly found at his home address and the unit.

Bhatti was charged with three counts of making or possessing an explosive, and two counts of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism.

The defendant, of Holland Close, Redhill, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video link from Wandsworth jail. Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for June 4 and a provisional trial on November 22. The case will be heard by Judge Philip Katz QC at the Old Bailey. The defendant, who spoke to confirm his identity, was remanded into custody.