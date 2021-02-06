Bajaur elders ban women from making calls to local radio station

KHAR: The elders of Wara Mamond in Bajaur tribal district have banned females from calling the local FM radio station and visiting Sada-e-Aman Centre, a place where cash is given to women after delivery of babies as per the government policy.

The decision was taken at a jirga of tribal elders. The jirga also announced that a family would have to pay Rs10,000 fine to the tribe to which it belonged in case any of its woman telephoned the local FM radio station.

Also, the local elders decided that women must stop visiting the Sada-e-Aman Centre as they claimed the procedure adopted there for payment to them was objectionable.

In addition, the jirga announced ban on visits of vendors selling various items of daily use in Wara Mamond.

They announced to organize an armed Lashkar to destroy the hideouts of drug smugglers if the administration failed to eliminate drug-trafficking in the area.