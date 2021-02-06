Endless problems

Why did the prime minister of our country ask citizens to call him and let him know their problems? Why is the head of the country unaware of the issues being faced by the people? There are countless problems which have been brought by the Imran Khan-led government. The PTI-led government has seen the highest levels of inflation. The recent report of the corruption index has also highlighted the weak performance of the current government which failed to put an end to corruption. An increase in electricity prices has created a lot of financial problems for the people. The sitting government must do away with such tactics and must address the issues that are being faced by the people on an urgent basis.

Musfirah Manal M Zakir

Karachi