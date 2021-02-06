Attestation and certificates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Since the introduction of the system of neutral umpires in cricket, the controversies among competing teams have ended. In our country, medical certificates presented by critically ill politicians are always subjected to suspicions and accusations by the opponents.
It’s time the authorities appointed neutral physicians who can attest the medical certificates of politicians.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad