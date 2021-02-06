close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 6, 2021

Attestation and certificates

Newspost

 
February 6, 2021

Since the introduction of the system of neutral umpires in cricket, the controversies among competing teams have ended. In our country, medical certificates presented by critically ill politicians are always subjected to suspicions and accusations by the opponents.

It’s time the authorities appointed neutral physicians who can attest the medical certificates of politicians.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost