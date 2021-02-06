World urged to take notice of HR abuses in IHK

LAHORE:The Department of Pakistan Studies & Islamic Studies, University of Home Economics (UHE), organised a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to condemn the brutalities of Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, the UHE Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen emphasised that the people of Pakistan were committed to seeking a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the IHK people. A large number of faculty and staff members, heads of all the departments and students participated in this walk. On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the independence of the held Kashmir and the success of the Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle.

The participants also urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in held Kashmir. At the end of the walk, a human chain was formed by the participants to show support to the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan Studies Department of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held a webinar on “Kashmir Issue: Prospects and Challenges.” LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Chairperson of History Department, PU Lahore, Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre’s Prof Dr Amjad Magsi and others expressed their views on Kashmir issues. In her address, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that our educational institutions had been successful in educating the new generation about the Kashmir issue through seminars and other activities. Dr Mehboob Hussain said that thousands of Kashmiris had lost their lives and thousands more were languishing in Indian jails. Dr Amjad Magsi said that atrocities and humiliations did not deter people of Kashmir from their legitimate cause.

Workers: Working class of Pakistan observed Kashmir Day under the aegis of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions along with affiliated trade unions, including All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union (CBA) all over the country.

In Lahore, the workers took out a procession carrying the national and Kashmir flags demonstrating their solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir who had been denied the right to self-determination upheld by the United Nations Security Council.

They condemned the brutal killings and repression by Narendra Modi and appealed to the United Nations and freedom-loving nations to intervene and uphold fundamental rights of Kashmiris struggling and prevent their genocide by 700,000 Indian armed forces.