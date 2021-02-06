Sindh govt to utilise WB-funded scheme to rebuild Kakri Ground

The Sindh government has decided to reconstruct the famous Kakri Ground of Lyari under the World Bank-funded Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP).

This was announced by Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as spokesman for the government, while speaking at a ceremony on Friday to inaugurate Shah Rasool Terrace Garden in Clifton.

The ground once again came to limelight last week when supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party and people of the area assembled there to celebrate the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. It is the same place where the public reception was held some 34 years back for the marriage of former late prime minister Benazir Bhuttoâ€™s marriage with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Wahab said on the occasion that the KNIP project would be undertaken to beautify and rebuild the Kakri Ground for the recreation and entertainment of the residents of Lyari and nearby areas in the old city.

He said the ground possessed historical importance, and the opening of a public park in the underprivileged area of Shah Rasool Colony was a major achievement of the District Municipal Corporation, South.

He said that earlier the residents of the deprived community had never expected to get the facility of a public park in their neighbourhood for their recreation. The PPPâ€™s victory in the general elections in Sindh in 2018 had paved the way for the launch of the public park facility for the residents of Shah Rasool Colony.

Wahab said the PPPâ€™s Sindh government would continue to launch such projects and schemes to ensure public service for the people of Karachi in the best possible manner. He appreciated the fact that the area residents had been assisting the DMC South in reviving such civic and amenity facilities in their area. He appealed to the area people to adopt the park and fully take care of the facility.

The law adviser said the Sindh government would continue to build development projects in the city. Responding to a query from a journalist, he said it seemed that someone had been conspiring to tarnish the law and order of the city.

He said the government had been doing its best to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident in Karachi. He acknowledged that peace had been restored to the city after numerous personnel of law-enforcement agencies had laid down their lives.