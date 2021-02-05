Owner of Dilip’s house refuses to sell it for Rs8m

PESHAWAR: The owner of the ancestral home of legendary Indian film actor Dilip Kumar also refused to sell the house for Rs8 million.

The landlord has demanded Rs250 million from the government for the dilapidated four-marla house.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fixed around Rs8 million as the value of Dilip Kumar’s house.

Official sources said that the property owners are making unrealistic demands but the deputy commissioner would contact them.

Earlier, the owner of Raj Kapoor’s ancestral mansion had also refused to sell it for Rs15 million and has demanded Rs2 billion from the government.

Raees Khan told this scribe that his father-in-law Haji Lal Mohammad had bought Dilip Kumar’s house in 2005 for Rs5.1 million through a registry and all documents are available with them. He said at the time of transfer of ownership, his father-in-law had fulfilled all the legal requirements and the said amount was mentioned in the legal documents.

He said after 16 years, an offer of Rs8 million was unfair and unjustified, adding that property in Mohallah Khudadad is quite expensive.

“Deputy commissioner Peshawar has not called us yet. As soon as he contacts our family, we will inform him about our demand,” he said.

When told that their demand for a four-marla house is very high, Raees Khan said that the government has also set a very low price for it. “Our lawyer will talk to them when the government contacts us,” he said.

The PTI government had decided to buy the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar and convert them into museums. The district administration had enacted Section 4 for the purchase of both the houses. An amount of Rs24 million had been released to the deputy commissioner for the purpose.

The price of the land of Dilip Kumar’s house has been fixed at Rs7,280,658 while the building division of C&W has fixed the price of the structure at Rs776,038 — in total Rs8,056,696. Dilip Kumar’s house is located in Mohallah Khudadad near the historical Qissa Khwani Bazaar.