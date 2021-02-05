SALU holds moot on ‘Kashmir Day’

SUKKUR: A seminar on “Kashmir: Right to Self Determination and Regional Peace”, was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, by the Department of Political Science in accordance with the ‘Kashmir Day’ celebrations.

Speaking to the participants of the seminar, vice-chancellor SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, said the right of self determination of Kashmiri people is a legitimate right and India could not deny it. Prof Ibupoto remarked that the Government of Pakistan has presented the case at international forums assertively and effectively to let the world be aware of the dirty face of India. The Indian aggression is a violation of human rights and fundamental right to freedom. He appreciated the endeavor of the chairman Department of Political Science and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences for organising the seminar to apprise the audience about the Kashmir issue.

Vice-chancellor, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skills Development, Khairpur, Prof Dr Syed Madad Ali Shah, shed light on the geo-strategic position of Kashmir, saying the Pakistan government has always adopted dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue amicably but the Indian policies have created barriers in peaceful settlement of the occupied Kashmir issue. Chairman, Department of Political Science, Prof Dr Amir Ali Chandio, said it was high time that the Kashmir issue was resolved, stating regional peace was at stake due to the hegemonic and expansionist designs of the Modi government.