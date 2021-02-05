KDA told to free its amenity plots from encroachers

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general (DG) to launch an operation to get the amenity plots in the city under illegal occupation vacated.

He issued directives to this effect on Thursday while chairing a meeting to review different development schemes in the city under the aegis of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and KDA.

The local government minister asked the KDA DG to construct under public-private partnership playgrounds and parks on the amenity plots that had already been freed from illegal occupation.

He said the KDA should also make functional the jetties built by it in the fishermen settlements of Rehri Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi to facilitate fishing activities. Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who was also present on the occasion, asked the officials concerned to adopt a comprehensive plan on a war-footing basis to resolve the issues of the underprivileged area of Yousuf Goth in Surjani Town in view of their extreme hardships since the last monsoon season.

He remarked that the residents of Yousuf Goth had been facing immense difficulties since last year and due safety arrangements should be made by the provincial government to protect them from further miseries during the coming monsoon season this year.

Nasir directed officials to launch an inquiry into development schemes in Azeempura to determine where funds of the project had been spent when no work had been carried out in the area.