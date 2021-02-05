Qureshi flays opposition ‘stifling’ of open ballot bill

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday tore into the opposition for their stance against the government’s proposal for open ballot in the Senate polls and vowed the ruling party would “defend the Constitution” in case the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decided to march on Islamabad.

Taking part in the National Assembly debate in on the Constitution (26th Amendment) Bill, 2020, Qureshi said the bill was introduced to “stop those who try to come into Parliament by using money without any political affiliation” and that the opposition was opposing the bill because of they want to continue their “corrupt practises”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had committed to introduce reforms in the Senate elections and “this bill is the step forward to fulfil his promise with the nation”.

His criticism of the opposition came a day after noisy protests forced several recesses in the National Assembly session in which the government tabled the bill for the open ballot. The same chaotic scenes continued for a second day, where opposition lawmakers continued to chant slogans and held placards as lawmakers traded barbs throughout the session.

Qureshi said the opposition and its allies are in the majority in the Senate, where they debated to introduce reforms in the Senate elections. However, the minister said they “exposed themselves” by opposing this bill in the National Assembly. “The nation has come to know about their double standards.”

The minister questioned the opposition’s response on the bill and accused it of “wanting to continue corrupt practices because of their lust for horse trading”.

Qureshi said the government wants “actual representation” in the Senate from all federating units, and to “stop those who want to fill their own pockets” after coming into power.

“We did not move this bill to get results supporting us, but to ensure transparency in the Senate elections,” he insisted. He said the PTI government took disciplinary action against its own MPAs during the last Senate polls because it wanted fairness in elections.

The leaders of both parties—PML-N and PPP—signed a Charter of Democracy and agreed for transparency in Senate elections, “but their followers are now opposing the agenda of their own leadership”, he added.

Qureshi said the government had requested the apex court for interpretation of the laws related to Senate elections and the matter was under consideration there. On the other hand, option of constitutional amendment was put before the Parliament, but two-thirds majority is required for it.

He said the PTI lacked two-thirds majority in the House and the opposition parties had refused to vote for this amendment “because of their dual standards”. “PTI has come up to the expectations of the people by introducing such reforms and they will decide as to who are their actual representatives,” the minister added.

The minister said opposition lawmakers earlier talked about tendering resignations, but later their stance completely changed.”