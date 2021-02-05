Police, public tie to be strengthened

Islamabad: Islamabad police, is making efforts to promote relations with community to win public support through resolving their issues at the door steps.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muha­mmad Sarfraz Virk said while speaking at ‘Khuli Kutchery’ at PS Ramna. The ‘Kutchery’ was organied following directions of IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar who asked for interaction of police with people. It was attended among others by SDPOs, SHOs, members of conciliatory committees and a large number of notables as well as people of the area. SP Sarfraz Virk listened to the problems of the people residing in areas of Saddar-Zone police stations. He gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Thursday directed all zonal officers to intensify crackdown on burglars to provide relief to the masses. He asked the officers to ensure the presence at crime scene to collect evidences by using scientific methods for better investigation to trace the culprits at earliest, said a news release.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Margalla police has nabbed two members of a burglar gang and recovered stolen cash Rs2 million and valuables from them. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram, Station House Officer (SHO) Police station Margalla Sub-Inspector Asim Ali Zahdi, ASI Hakim and others officials.