9 deaths, 107 new cases

Rawalpindi : As many as nine confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have died of the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of deaths caused by the disease in a day from the region in the year 2021.

Earlier on December 29 last year, the virus claimed 12 lives in a day from the twin cities. It is important that in the last five weeks, in 2021, as many as 122 patients have died of the illness from the federal capital and Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 1,078 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the total number of patients so far reported from the region reached 54,236 on Thursday including 41,655 from the federal capital and 12,581 from Rawalpindi district. Of 1,078 deaths caused by the virus from the region, 478 were reported from ICT and 600 from Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, as many as three confirmed patients of coronavirus illness died of the disease in the federal capital while 94 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 41,655 of which 39,871 have recovered. On Thursday, there were 1,306 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

In Rawalpindi, another six patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 13 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 12,581. To date, a total of 11,774 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, there were a total of 207 active cases of the disease from Rawal­pindi district of which 29 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town and 178 were in home isolation.