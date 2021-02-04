Haider Khan Hoti slams Imran Khan

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday Pakistan had suffered heavily due to the experiment and selection of the selectors in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The time the selectors have a realisation of this fact, they will stop supporting this prime minister and quit the political affairs,” he said while speaking at a gathering. Several political workers announced quitting respective political parties and joining the ANP on the occasion. Haider Hoti welcomed them to the nationalist party.