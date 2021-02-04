AG nominates AAG for representation in Broadsheet case

ISLAMABAD: The Office of Attorney General on Wednesday nominated Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood as its representative in an Inquiry Committee tasked to probe the matter of the Broadsheet LLC.

The government has recently constituted the Inquiry Committee headed by Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh to investigate the Broadsheet saga. After the constitution of the said committee, the attorney general was asked to nominate a law officer to represent it in the said committee.

Attorney General Khalid Javed deliberated upon the matter and finally nominated Sohail Mahmood to represent the office in the Inquiry Committee. An official connected to the development confirmed to The News that the Office of Attorney General nominated Sohail Mahmood. It is learnt that the Ministry of Law and Justice will issue a notification in this regard.