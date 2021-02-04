Silence, applause and flowers for ‘Captain Tom’

A minute’s silence was held in parliament on Wednesday for Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British war veteran who became a national hero for his extraordinary fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

MPs in the House of Commons bowed their heads in tribute before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s weekly question and answer session. Johnson called for the country to come together at 1800 GMT and give the former soldier a round of applause in recognition of his record-breaking achievements.

"We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in," he said. "That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6:00 pm this evening." Moore raised nearly £33 million ($45 million, 37 million euros) for UK health service charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.