Girls clinch top positions in KMDC’s annual exams

Female students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) clinched the top positions in BDS first, second and third Professional Annual Examination 2020.

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Tuesday announced the results. As many as 103 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in BDS first year exams, of them 66 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage remained 64.08 per cent.

Nida obtained 572 marks out of 700 marks and clinched the overall first position, Muqqudas Iqbal was declared second with 555 and Javeria Faisal stood third with 553 marks. For BDS second year exams, 103 candidates were registered and 102 students appeared, of them 87 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 85.29 per cent. Abida Fatima bagged 632 marks out of 800 marks and clinched the overall first position. Muhammad Muthar Shaikh received 621 marks and stood second while Mariam Habib got 619 marks and secured the third position.

As many as 119 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in BDS third year exams, of them 85 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 71.43 percent. Talha Ahmed clinched the first position with 613 marks, Muhammad Taimur obtained the second position with 598 marks and Areeba Ahmed bagged 597 marks and secured the third position.