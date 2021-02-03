Three discoveries place Pakistan in ‘Top of the Top Ten’ list

LAHORE: Humanitarianism and three public-service scientific discoveries on the part of two distinguished Pakistanis made the country stand tall in the comity of nations recently when a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], announced its domino effect verdict. According to the results, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Al Hafi of was listed among “Top of the Top Ten” over his three scientific discoveries, along with a poetic text, while famous humanitarian Bilquis Edhi was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee, and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.

Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, senior coordinating officer at the SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, told APP that the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], which conducted the lengthy but transparent process, listed Prof Hafi, an erudite, a phenomenologist, polymath and a discoverer, on the sixth position among the most impactful persons of the world.

Others listed along with him were: Dr Muang Zarni – human rights activist (Myanmar), Graca Machel – an advocate of women & children rights (Mozambique), Greta Thunberg – the youngest climate activist (Sweden), Jacinda Ardern – 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Maggie Doyne – founder of The BlinkNow Foundation (Nepal), Pushpa Basnet – social worker (Nepal).

The three scientific discoveries of Prof Hafi, shortlisted from among 1.6 million entries by the Impact Hallmarks, were: the first-ever scientific demonstration of Magneto-Hydro-Tropism (MHT), the IRT Model of Terato-kinetics, and the first methodological baselines engrossed annotation-broadsheet, with reference to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The third one was made available to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and others concerned on March 3, 2020 for the global academic considerations.

The verdict called the 10 persons “true patrons of change, the flag-bearers of righteousness and the domino effect architects of the Top-10 of the impact hierarchy of the decade.” The finalists were shortlisted out of over 16 lakh notables with diverse backgrounds and from over 190 countries.