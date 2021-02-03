Pak Juniors beat Navy in friendly volleyball match

ISLAMABAD: National junior volleyball team got the better of Navy in an exciting five-set match at the POF Gymnasium in Wah Cantonment.

The national junior team that has been training at the venue for the last three months is now engaged in a series of friendly matches against country’s best teams.

In an exciting match, Juniors edged out Navy 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23. Both the teams played neck-and-neck volleyball with National Juniors emerging the winners by the barest of margins.

In another match played on Tuesday, Juniors easily managed Army team winning in straight sets 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.