For agriculture

In a recently held meeting with representatives of the Punjab governmenty, the prime minister added that “development and modernisation” of farming is his government’s top priority. It is going to take more than intentions and declarations to reverse the decline in the agriculture sector. Some problems like water scarcity and cropping patterns will require long-term solutions. However, there are other, more immediate, issues that the government can overcome easily. First, it will have to ensure that farmers are being represented at important meetings where policy actions are discussed.

It is worth mentioning that the biggest problem that farmers are facing is the shortage of water. These important issues need to be addressed on an urgent basis as the agriculture sector provides the main inputs for our leading export products and plays a pivotal role in annual export earnings.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar