PM nominates Kamil Agha for senatorship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday nominated PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha as the government's candidate for senator in the upcoming Senate elections. The premier has constituted a committee, comprising Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to work out a strategy for the Senate elections in Punjab.

The prime minister assured that the ruling PTI would proceed with its allies' input regarding the Senate elections as he approved Agha's name. Furthermore, the Punjab Assembly's speaker invited the premier to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly, which the prime minister accepted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Chaudhry Monis Elahi of PML-Quaid Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood were also present in the meeting, says a statement issued by the PM Office.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi thanked the prime minister for visiting his residence to take care of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The prime minister wished good health to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.