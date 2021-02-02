PM will get to know about his ouster from TV soon: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon get to know from the television that he had been ousted and sent home.

In a statement issued Monday, Marriyum said with the January 31 deadline gone, Imran thinks that he had cemented his imposed selected position but what he did not know was that his days were numbered.

“The selected premier who mocks at the misery of the people by saying that he knew from TV what new bomb his government had dropped on the people, will now ironically know about his own ouster through TV as well.”