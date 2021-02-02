close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

PTI forms board for Senate polls

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday formed an 11-member parliamentary board in connection with selection of candidates for the Senate elections.

The parliamentary board was formed by Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. It will consist of Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Chaudhry Sarwar, Pervaiz Khattak and Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Usman Bazdar, Mehmood Khan, Amir Kayani and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will head the board, says a notification issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

