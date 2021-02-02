Prince Harry settles libel claim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Prince Harry on Monday formally settled a libel claim against the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline website over reports he snubbed soldiers after stepping down as a senior royal. Harry sued Associated Newspapers over reports published in October that he had "not been in touch" with soldiers since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March.