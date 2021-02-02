Wife, her lover turn out to be killers of prayer leader

LAHORE:The investigations of blind murder case of an imam masjid few days back revealed that victim’s wife and her lover were behind the murder; this has been revealed by DIG Investigations Lahore Shariq Jamal in a press conference at his office on Monday.

Shariq Jamal said that the victim Qari Asif was murdered few days back in Shalimar and Police have arrested the suspect Ashraf Usman. He had relationship with the victim’s wife. Both wanted to contract marriage. Asif’s wife had demanded divorce many a times earlier and after the failure, they hatched a plan to remove him from the scene. Jamal added that Police also arrested three other suspected murderers involved in other blind murder cases. A few days back a man Gul Ahmad was shot dead by two unidentified suspects in Green Town. The prime suspect identified as Zaed Maqsood has been arrested. Maqsood told the police that he murdered Gul Ahmad on whims of Hashim Khan Kharoti as Gul Ahmad had murdered his brother in Karachi. Jamal said that police also have arrested all the suspects involved in murder of a victim girl whose body was dumped in emergency of a hospital. Arrested suspects have been identified as Usama, Awais Ahmad, the friends of Maryam and the doctors involved in abortion identified as Nasir Abbas and the staff Farhat Bibi and Ali Abbas.

seven thieves: Railways police in an operation have arrested a gang involve in stealing railways material. The police registered seven cases against accused Shahid Pervez, Fahad Amjad, Saddam, Muhammad Shahid, Mohsin, Javed Qabbal and Khurram Kamran. 140-kg copper wire, an electric motor, 10 brake blocks, parking barriers and other material worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from them, said SP Pakistan Railways Police Lahore Malik Muhammad Atiq in a press conference here on Monday. He said the accused were involved in several cases of railways material theft. According to him, two thieves are employees of railways.

arrested: Investigations Police Shafiqabad claimed to have arrested two suspected burglars on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Majid Ali and his accomplice Hassan Raza. Police also recovered cash and four mobile phones from their custody.

Meanwhile, Ichhra Police claimed to have arrested two suspected bike lifters on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Haseeb and Naveed. Police also recovered two motorbikes and illegal weapons from their custody. A large number of cases have been registered against them.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a petrol agency shop in Shahdara on Monday. According to details, fire broke out in a petrol agency situated in Fazal Park. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.