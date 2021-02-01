Panic grips NICVD after visitors resort to firing

KARACHI: Panic gripped the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Sunday when some men resorted to firing outside the health facility. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and inquired about the incident. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member provincial assembly Raja Azhar, who claimed to be presented at the scene at the time of the shooting, said unidentified persons riding in a car were behind the incident. The management of the NICVD told police four men in a car, who were drunk, wanted to enter the hospital and beat up two people when a security guard attempted to intercept them. The miscreants resorted to firing as they were trying to escape. However, the security guard caught one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. Police said the suspect introduced himself as Ahmar. According to Saddar SHO Arshad Afridi, the suspects wanted to visit a patient at the NIVCD; however, the security guard stopped them as the visiting timings had ended. Police sources said three fleeing suspects belonged to the specialised anti-terror unit of the Sindh police, who later approached the police and apologised. No case was registered.