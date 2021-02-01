Covid-19 claims 34 lives in country in 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Thirty-four more persons died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 11,657. According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,599 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours with 42,455 tests conducted and 499,974 people recovered so far from the disease.