close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
February 1, 2021

Covid-19 claims 34 lives in country in 24 hours

Top Story

P
PPI
February 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Thirty-four more persons died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 11,657. According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,599 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours with 42,455 tests conducted and 499,974 people recovered so far from the disease.

Latest News

More From Top Story