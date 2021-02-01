Outflow of main rivers increases following opening of canals

LAHORE: Outflow of main rivers have been increased following opening of canals with completion of desilting campaign. According to water port issued by Wapda on Saturday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela and Mangla along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7100 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39300 cusecs and Outflows 39300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 42000 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 34300 cusecs and Outflows 33800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 32800 cusecs and Outflows 25300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 25100 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 12000 cusecs and Outflows 600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1467.59 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.845 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1173.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.862 MAF.