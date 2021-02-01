‘Neelo to remain immortal’

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts Director-General Dr Fouzia Saeed has condoled the death of film actress of yesteryears Madam Neelo Shahid and prayed she rest in peace.

"On behalf of myself and staff of Pakistan National Council of the Arts, we pay our respects to the great leading lady of Pakistani screen who enriched our films with her unforgettable performances in films like Beti, Lado, Banjaran, and Payal Ki Jhankar," she said in a message.

The PNCA DG said Neelo's career in films started with Bhawani junction and Dulla Bhatti in 1956 and very soon she reached the heights of popularity in Nagin in 1959.

"Her challenging role in her late husband Riaz Shahid's film Zarqa released in 1969 is part of our remarkable film history."

The DG said the PNCA joined actor Shan Shahid and his family in the current moments of grief and loss.