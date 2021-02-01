IPS gets new chairman

Islamabad : The Board of Governors of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad has unanimously elected Khalid Rahman, former executive president and director general of the Institute, as the new chairman of IPS.

Rahman has replaced Professor Khurshid Ahmad, former senator and founding chairman of the institute, in the position, who himself has been elevated to the rank of the Institute's patron-in-chief.

It is worth mentioning here that the institute was established in 1979 as the first non-government policy research institution of Pakistan. The institute has been playing an active role in the country's policy arena since then, reviewing and recommending viable policy alternatives over different issues pertaining to the national interest.