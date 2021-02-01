China suspends travel from Canada

Montreal: China has temporarily blocked entry to foreign national traveling from Canada, even those with current residency permits, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said.

"In view of the current Covid-19 situation and the need of epidemic prevention and control... all foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

A few categories of visa holder, including those with diplomatic stamps, would be exempted. "The suspension is a temporary measure that China has to take in light of the current pandemic situation," the statement added. Canada, with a population of about 38 million, has recorded more than 775,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.