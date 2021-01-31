‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ song released

KARACHI: The main song (OST) of the iconic drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat" created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" under the supervision of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi has caused a stir on social media as soon as it was released last night. In just 15 hours, this wonderful song has crossed the one million milestone which has become an honour for any contemporary Pakistani OST.

Pakistan's biggest serial will soon be aired on Pakistan's number one entertainment channel Geo TV. However, the craze of entertainment fan is growing in anticipation of the drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat". The full and central song of "God and Love" was released at 8 pm on Friday, which stir the social as well as digital media platforms, especially YouTube.

Crazy people who want to watch their favourite drama have reached the figure of more than 1 million views in just 15 hours, but this trend of watching and listening does not seem to stop, likes and shares are increasing on this song, on the other hand, thousands of people are speculating about this serial in the comments section.

The growing popularity of this fast-paced OST has made the audience even more restless by increasing the intensity of watching the drama. The golden lyrics of this song "Man Jhoom Jhoom, Tan Jhoom Jhoom" have driven millions of people crazy and started making their hearts beat faster. Qamar Nowshad's poetry was composed by Naveed Nowshad and presented in his magical voice by Nish Asher and world famous singer, emperor of tunes, glory of music, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan.

The song sung by the singer, who lives in millions of hearts, tells the story of the drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat " in a very beautiful and curious way. The painful story of the eternal story of love, passion and love has been warming the blood of every listener through this song.

A large number of young people are enjoying the intoxicating song, the serial has been portrayed in such a way that people are now eager to see the unique love story of real love and virtual love.

Writer Hashim Nadeem's urban story has been filmed by director Wajahat Hussain. There is very little time left for the viewers to know how much longer they will have to wait to see this masterpiece of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.