Veteran actress Neelo Begum passes away

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum died at the age 80 on Saturday.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, her son and Lollywood star Shaan Shahid confirmed that his mother Neelo Begum has passed away.

He wrote, “It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator. May ALLAH bless her.”

Sources said that she had been suffering from cancer since long. Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. At age 16, she appeared in ‘Bhowani Junction’ in 1956, a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She got her big breakthrough in Pakistani films when she performed on the song “Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay” in the film Saat Lakh in 1957 with music by the renowned music director Rasheed Attre.