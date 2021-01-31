Woman hid mum’s frozen corpse for 10 years

TOKYO: A Japanese woman who said she hid her mother’s corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police she feared eviction if the death was discovered, media reported on Saturday. Police told AFP that Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held “on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body” found on Wednesday in a freezer in a Tokyo apartment.

Yoshino said after finding her mother dead 10 years ago, she hid the body because she “didn’t want to move out” of the home they shared, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources.