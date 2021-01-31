Adviser warrants TDAP’s ‘harder’ effort to explore new markets

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood advised the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to strive even harder to promote exports of Pakistan in new geographies like Africa so that the geographic basket of markets for the country is diversified.

“Africa has immense potential for engineering and pharmaceutical products,” Dawood said during a meeting with the TDAP’s officials on Friday.

The meeting discussed the trade promotion measures being taken under the ministry of commerce’s Look Africa Policy initiative that was launched in 2017.

The meeting was told that TDAP participated in the international trade fair in Khartoum, Sudan from 21 to 28 January, 2021. This participation has opened up new avenues for trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Sudan, it was informed.

Dawood appreciated the role played by TDAP in export promotion and the fact that “despite the logistical difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic, the TDAP has been able to successfully participate in the Sudan trade fair”.

“Being the marketing arm of the ministry of commerce, the role of TDAP in implementation of the Look Africa Policy initiative of the ministry of commerce is crucial,” he said.

The event generated business of around $ 2 million for Pakistan. Agriculture machinery, pharmaceutical, glass industry and fruit industry received big orders. Deals worth $3 million are under process and are expected to be matured soon between the Pakistani exporters and Sudanese buyers. New exporters from PVC, Corona-related personal protection equipment and beauty products also received very encouraging response, according to the officials. TDAP arranged extensive business-to-business and networking sessions between Pakistani and Sudanese businessmen during the event. In addition, representatives of Pakistani companies visited local markets and superstores for networking and business linkages. TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan facilitated local visits and meetings for the Pakistani companies. About half a dozen companies from Pakistan were able to select new distributors and partners for registration of products and their local distribution in the Sudanese market.

A business forum was also held on 25th January where the Sudanese Businessmen’s and Employers’ Federation invited Pakistani companies to give a detailed briefing on export potential of Pakistan to the audience.

The meeting was told that Pakistan has great potential to cater to import needs of Sudan and it is looking for economic and trade relations with all regions of Africa region including Sudan. TDAP also arranged a networking dinner for Pakistani companies and leading Sudanese business houses and government officials.