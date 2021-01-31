40 shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE : District Administration sealed 40 businesses during the implementation of corona SOPs here on Saturday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 40 shops and stores and restaurants have been sealed and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops and stores and 02 restaurants while imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for violating Corona SOPs. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 23 shops and stores and 02 restaurants and 01 marriage hall.

The sealed shops included Khan Nan Shop, Mohammadi Grocery Store, Saleem Pan Shop, Niaz Mobiles, Murad LPG, Rehman Hardware, Ahmed Autos Wheel Balancing, Saeed Fruit Shop, Shahid Sanitary, Azhar Electric Store, Madina Sanitary & Hardware, Arousa Tailors, Murgh Chane Hotel, Khadim Fast Food, Khaba Center, Fazal Sons, Refrigeration Center, Samsung Shop, Electro Gallery, Lahore Electronic, Bata Shows, Alibaba Bakery, CMS Salon, Shaheen Garments, Bin. Nazir Garments, Shaheen Creation, Nisa Collection, Senior Shows, Usman Garments, Zarash Garments, One Dollar Shop, Spanish Boats, Show Club, Route Shows, Allah Hoo Bar BQ, Lahore Broast and Mohammad Mahal.