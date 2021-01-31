Cold, dry weather to persist

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect extreme upper parts of the country from Sunday (night) till Monday (morning).

They predicted that cold and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. They further predicted that light rain (light snowfall over hills) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night hours.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore it was 5.2°C and maximum was 21.3°C.