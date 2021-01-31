Pirwadhai Bus Stand renovation to cost Rs100m

Rawalpindi : Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has presented Rs100 million estimate for rehabilitation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand after Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood took notice of the dilapidated condition of the bus stand.

Pirwadhai Bus Stand is stretched to 39-kanal where hundreds of buses, wagons and other transport companies, park their vehicles for years.

Thousands of passengers usually face difficulties including toilet and seating arrangements at the bsu stand.

The MCR has planned to renovate 10 public toilets in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Bus Stand. It has also planned to construct whole Pirwadhai Bus Stand with concrete included best sewerage system. The MCR has also planned to construct footpaths on both sides of the bus stand.

On the other hand, construction work on Defence Road in Union Council 82, Adiala Road will start next week. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has approved Rs50 million to complete this project.

The locals of this area have strongly appreciated Commissioner Rawalpindi Division who took serious notice of it. They said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division is taking personal interest to resolve genuine public related issues.

Town Officer (Infrastructure & Services) Rafaqat Gondal told ‘The News’ that they have finalised the initial cost of construction work of Pirwadhai Bus Stand. The construction work of Defence Road will start next week and it will be completed within stipulated time period, he claimed. He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division is taking keen interest to start development works in Rawalpindi.