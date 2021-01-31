Drive against unauthorised number plates

Islamabad: The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check the display of unauthorised or non-pattern number plates at vehicles or bikes was in full swing and police teams were imposing heavy fines over this particular violation.

This campaign has been underway following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was himself supervising it.

The purpose of this campaign was to ensure high alert security, maintenance of law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as the property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles documents showing possession on their names or even authority letters.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorised number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office.