Sun Jan 31, 2021
Professional beggars, their handler arrested

Islamabad

Islamabad : Islamabad Loi Bher Police has busted a gang of professional beggars and also arrested their handlers on Saturday, the police spokesman said.

Loi Bher Police succeeded to bust a professional gang of beggars and their handler who used to shift beggars from Mandra to Islamabad for begging purpose. Police also recovered a vehicle from handler who used to shift beggars from Mandra to Islamabad and used to receive cash Rs100 from each beggar.

SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

