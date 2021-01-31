close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
January 31, 2021

Seminar on typhoid vaccination

Islamabad

January 31, 2021

Rawalpindi : An awareness seminar under the auspices of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was arranged about two-week long vaccination campaign against Typhoid fever that would continue from February-1 to Feb-15 in Rawalpindi district.

In the campaign, 18, 76,259 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner, Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq said Typhoid may have many complications if not properly treated.

