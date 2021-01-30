Karachi public sector colleges see surge in corona infections

Ag APP

KARACHI: A surge in coronavirus cases has been reported in some government colleges in Karachi, with one institution reporting as many as 58 staffers testing positive, Geo News reported.

According to health data, 58 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College tested positive for the virus. Coronavirus tests of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College, too, turned out to be positive.

According to officials, tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi, however, it was suspected that teaching may be suspended in the colleges reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

The development came as 1,644 tested positive across the country, while 46 people died in the 24 hours leading to Friday. Of the 46 victims, 38 were in hospitals, while 17 died on ventilators. Active Covid Cases in Pakistan stood at 32,726. The death toll was 11,560.

Meanwhile, 2,590 patients were admitted across the country, 301 of whom were on ventilators. Islamabad was leading the country in ventilators occupancy with 41 per cent, followed by Lahore and Multan’s 37 per cent, and Peshawar’s 27 per cent.

Oxygen beds meanwhile were occupied the most in Peshawar 41 per cent, followed by Karachi 36 per cent, Multan 34 per cent and Rawalpindi 24 per cent.