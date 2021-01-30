Police hospital, dispensary to be equipped with modern technology

Islamabad : Police hospital and dispensary in Islamabad would be equipped on modern lines and latest equipment to be provided there.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman during his visit to hospital and dispensary at police line headquarters.

Along with senior police officials, he visited the various sections of hospital where medical and paramedical staff briefed him about the existing treatment facilities for policemen.

The IGP earmarked an amount of Rs100,000 for improving X-ray machine, Rs80,000 for ECG machine and Rs20,000 for laboratory.

He also announced to allocate Rs50,000 per month for provision of free medicines to police officials and jawans.

He asked to invite specialist doctor weekly at the police hospital to whom cops and families can visit for treatment.

Islamabad police chief also directed to coordinate with well-establish laboratories of capital and negotiate with them for various medical tests of policemen at concessional rates.

The IGP directed to hold training sessions for staff deputed at police hospital and dispensary.

He also asked to ensure presence of a doctor at the dispensary round the clock who can provide treatment to policemen and their families in case of any emergency.

He asked police officials to visit policemen admitted in various hospitals of the city to inquire about their health and resolve issues with them.

The IGP said that provision of best health facilities to policemen and their families would help in boosting the overall morale of the force.