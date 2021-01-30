CDA chairman visits H-11 graveyard

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed visited H-11 graveyard here on Friday directed proper upkeep of the area.

The CDA chairman directed the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness, restoration of lights, carpeting of roads, and cutting of herbs.

Director Sanitation, Director Environment, Director street-lights, and Director Municipal Administration were also present at the occasion.

CDA chairman made this visit in response to the complaints which were being submitted by the masses. He directed the concerned departments to complete their work at once. All the issues should be resolved so that the complaints of the masses may be addressed, the chairman added.